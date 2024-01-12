EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Extreme cold caused 'heat disruption' at Royal Alexandra Hospital Friday morning

    Heaters were set up in the emergency department of Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital because of an "air handling system issue" Friday morning.

    Alberta Health Services said the issue was caused by the extreme temperatures.

    Both the triage and waiting room were affected but the emergency department remained open to walk-in patients.

    "To help ensure the safety and comfort of our patients and families waiting for emergent care, an area located within the ED will be used to provide a warmer space for those waiting. Temporary heaters are also being used," AHS said in a statement.

    Earlier in the morning, patients being brought in on ambulances were diverted to other Edmonton emergency departments.

    The issue was resolved just after noon, AHS said.

    opinion

