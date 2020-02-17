Extreme cold warnings in central, northern Alberta
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 8:47AM MST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 5:51PM MST
Highway 88, 20 km north of Fort Vermilion on Feb. 17, 2020. (Source: 511 Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Extreme cold conditions and wind chill values near minus 40 have prompted extreme cold warnings in much of Alberta, including the Edmonton area.
Environment Canada issued the alert for a number of areas, including:
- Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park
- Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield
- Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Red Water and Smoky Lake
- Fort McMurray and Fort MacKay
- Fort Chypewyan and Wood Buffalo National Park
- Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and Lac La Biche
- Peace River and High Prairie
- Slave Lake
Environment Canada said the extreme cold warnings are not expected to last long with temperatures warming up Wednesday.
During extreme cold warnings, there are elevated risks of frostbite and hypothermia.
People are reminded to cover up when outside and to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.