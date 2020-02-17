EDMONTON -- Extreme cold conditions and wind chill values near minus 40 have prompted extreme cold warnings in much of Alberta, including the Edmonton area.

Environment Canada issued the alert for a number of areas, including:

Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park

Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield

Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Red Water and Smoky Lake

Fort McMurray and Fort MacKay

Fort Chypewyan and Wood Buffalo National Park

Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and Lac La Biche

Peace River and High Prairie

Slave Lake

Environment Canada said the extreme cold warnings are not expected to last long with temperatures warming up Wednesday.

During extreme cold warnings, there are elevated risks of frostbite and hypothermia.

People are reminded to cover up when outside and to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.