EDMONTON -- Environment Canada is once again warning of temperatures in the -40 to -45 C range for the Fort McMurray, Fort Chipewyan and High Level regions.

The warnings were first issued Wednesday and renewed Thursday as a cold arctic airmass settles in northern Alberta, expected to remain in place for the week.

"Wind chills will moderate during the day, before falling into the minus 40 to 45 range during the overnight to early morning periods," Environment Canada said.

Cloud cover to the west and south of High Level and Fort McMurray could, however, help keep temperatures on the warmer side.

Those living in the affected regions should watch for symptoms related to cold exposure including "shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes."

Any skin exposure to extreme cold can cause frostbite within minutes, the agency said.

Pet owners are asked to keep animals indoors, and outdoor workers are advised to take regular breaks to warm up.

As for Edmonton, CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen says there will be some light snow and possible flurries Friday as cold air sticks in the region, but things could warm up slightly on the weekend into next week.