EDMONTON -- Models from all walks of life strutted their stuff on the catwalk Friday afternoon.

It was part of the Festival of Trees Luncheon and Fashion Show.

The fashion show is one of the festival’s signature events, having local models and local celebrities walk the runway for charity.

"Every year we choose a particular cause, and this year it’s Osseointegration," explained Festival of the Trees Chair Beryl Bacchus. "It’s an advanced prosthetic in planting into the bone where they basically put the titanium rod right into the bone and the muscle will eventually grow around it, so people who have been amputees can live pretty close to a normal life again."

The four day festival is in at 35th year, and raises funds for the University Hospital Foundation.