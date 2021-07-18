EDMONTON -- Two people were killed in a collision on a rural road east of Beaumont Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Township Road 505 between Range Roads 235 and 240. The area was completely closed to traffic for several hours.

At 8:30 p.m. an RCMP spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that two people died in the crash, but no further information was provided.

The total number of people involved was not released, no information was provided about the victims, and RCMP did not comment on how the collision occurred.

A traffic analyst was on scene taking photos and measurements. A black SUV was on the road with heavy front-end damage, while another vehicle could be seen destroyed in the ditch nearby.

Victims services workers were at the crash site.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.