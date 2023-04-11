Fatal shooting of man in north Edmonton a case of mistaken identity: EPS

Edmonton police say the death of a man in the Londonderry area last month is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

On March 15, Osama Ibrahim Sagaare, 20, who has been identified by the Edmonton Police Service as Usama Ibrahinadan, was on his way to work around 6:30 a.m. in the area of 72 Street north of 144 Avenue when he was fatally shot.

His father gave him CPR while he waited for an ambulance to arrive.

He died of his injuries at the scene and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police now say they believe his death is related to the killings of Mohamed Fofanah and Mya Abialmouna on March 7.

Detectives believe Fofanah and Abialmouna were targeted, and Sagaare may have been mistaken as one of Fofanah’s associates, who lived in the same building as Sagaare.

Police have released video of the shooter and two other people of interest in the latest killing.

Investigators say the male killer was wearing a Hugo brand sweatsuit, as well as black Yeezy shoes.

File photo of Yeezy shoes worn by the shooter. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

Before the shooting, the shooter is seen on video with two other males, one wearing a blue Jeune Studios brand tracksuit, and one in red Adidas track pants and red and white Air Jordan shoes.

File photos of Adidas track pants and Air Jordan shoes worn by a person of interest. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

The blue tracksuit is believed to be a unique product, only made in limited quantities in Edmonton and sold through Instagram, EPS said.

Photo of Jeune Studios tracksuit worn by person of interest. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

The Hugo jumpsuit is also believed to be fairly rare in Edmonton, and was only sold in two local locations in 2021, police added.

Police do not know if the two males seen in the video with the shooter were involved with the killing of Sagarre, but they would like to speak to them.

Anyone with information about the people in the video or the death of Sagaare is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato.