Fatal shooting ruled Edmonton's 3rd homicide of the year
Police said one person was left with life-threatening injuries on Jan. 17, 2020, after a shooting near 105 Avenue and 157 Street.
EDMONTON -- Police have both named a man shot to death in west Edmonton over the weekend and ruled his death a homicide.
Dion William McCallum, 49, died in hospital on Jan. 17.
Although homicide investigators had taken over the file on Sunday, his death wasn't officially ruled a homicide until an autopsy was completed Tuesday.
Edmonton police were expected to reveal more details about the shooting Wednesday afternoon.
McCallum was found injured around 6:15 a.m. inside a home near 105 Avenue and 157 Street.
His death is the city's third homicide of 2021.
Anyone with surveillance video or who saw suspicious activity in the neighbourhood Sunday morning has been asked to contact police.
