EDMONTON -- Police have both named a man shot to death in west Edmonton over the weekend and ruled his death a homicide.

Dion William McCallum, 49, died in hospital on Jan. 17.

Although homicide investigators had taken over the file on Sunday, his death wasn't officially ruled a homicide until an autopsy was completed Tuesday.

Edmonton police were expected to reveal more details about the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

McCallum was found injured around 6:15 a.m. inside a home near 105 Avenue and 157 Street.

His death is the city's third homicide of 2021.

Anyone with surveillance video or who saw suspicious activity in the neighbourhood Sunday morning has been asked to contact police.

More to come...