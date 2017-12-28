Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
‘Faulty exhaust system’ may have caused Drayton Valley deaths: RCMP
Shaina Ridenour, 16, and Gage Bogart, 17, were found unconscious in a running vehicle in Drayton Valley on Dec. 21, 2017. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 2:38PM MST
RCMP conducted a mechanical inspection of the vehicle where two Drayton Valley teenagers were found dead on December 21.
The inspection, conducted on Wednesday, concluded that a faulty exhaust system may have caused exhaust to enter the vehicle’s cabin, police said.
Police are not sure if this was an existing problem or a recent occurrence.
Gage Bogart’s grandfather, Garry Bogart, told CTV News the teenager’s vehicle was an older model Volkswagen Jetta.
The 17-year-old and his friend, 16-year-old Shaina Ridenour, were found unconscious in an idling vehicle. Ridenour was pronounced dead at the hospital that same day.
Bogart’s family told CTV News the teenager died on Monday.