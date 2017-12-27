A second teenager has died after being found unconscious in an idling car in Drayton Valley last Thursday.

Gage Bogart’s family told CTV News the 17-year-old died on Christmas Day, after he and 16-year-old Shaina Ridenour were found unconscious Thursday morning.

Ridenour was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Bogart’s grandfather, Garry Bogart, said his grandson never regained consciousness, and the cause of death was likely a carbon dioxide leak.

RCMP said first responders, who were in the area for another call, reported smelling a strong odour of exhaust fumes inside Bogart’s Volkswagen Jetta.

A memorial service for Ridenour will be held in Drayton Valley Wednesday afternoon.

With files from The Canadian Press