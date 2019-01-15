

CTV Edmonton





Nearly four years to the day that a fire destroyed the historic Roxy Theatre on 124 Street, Ottawa is making an announcement about the theatre’s future.

Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, will make an announcement at 11 a.m. on behalf of the Pablo Rodriguez, the minister of Canadian heritage and multiculturalism.

On January 13, 2015, fire ripped through the old theatre, reducing it to rubble.

All three levels of government have already come forward to pledge a total of $3M in funding to rebuild the theatre, but more fundraising is still needed to build a new theatre.

The announcement will take place at the theatre’s current location on Gateway Boulevard.