EDMONTON -- Final arguments in the second-degree murder trial of Joey Crier are scheduled to begin on Friday.

Crier has pleaded not-guilty in the death of his son, Anthony Joseph Raine, who was 19-months-old when he was found dead outside of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church at 155 Avenue And Castle Downs Road in April 2017.

According to the agreed statement of facts, the toddler died between three and 18 hours after suffering trauma to the head.

Crier’s girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Mack was found guilty of manslaughter in Raine’s death on Nov. 29.

Justice Rob Graesser found that Mack did not participate in the abuse on Raine, but that she didn’t take any steps to stop it.

Mack is due back in court on Dec. 13.