Starting Thursday, you'll be able to find theatre, music and art in places where you likely wouldn't expect.

The eighth annual Found Festival kicks off in Old Strathcona, taking the action to the streets.

“We take art out of traditional places like theatres and galleries and concert halls right into the community,” said Megan Dart, the festival's promotions manager.

The event will feature a variety of things to see and do, including an audio walking tour inspired by true stories from people who live in the neighbourhood; a visual art installation featuring eight-foot tall portraits of people who call Treaty 6, 7 and 8 home; a roving spoken word battle and a performance that is part storytelling and part rope bondage; and a film being screened on an apartment window. There is also live music and a beer garden.

“We are all about creating collaborations with our community so we want Edmontonians to find art in places that they frequent every day,” Dart said.

Dart also said the artists continue to find innovative spaces to perform in, even after seven years of doing Found Festival.

“I am endlessly surprised by the creativity and innovation that our artists bring to this festival they are absolutely breaking boundaries and presenting new bold work in ways that we couldn't even imagine.”

Found Festival runs from July 4 to 7 in Old Strathcona.