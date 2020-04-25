Fire at ATCO building in central Edmonton
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 4:46PM MDT
Fire broke out at an ATCO building in the Oliver neighbourhood on Saturday.
EDMONTON -- Investigators are trying to find out what caused a fire at an ATCO building in the Oliver are on Saturday.
It broke out around 9:30 a.m. at the building at 105 Avenue and 112 Street.
When crews arrived, they found black smoke coming from the building.
It took crews about an hour to put out the blaze.
There have been no reports of injuries.