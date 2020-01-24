EDMONTON -- Police have confirmed that a fire that broke out at the women's prison in west Edmonton overnight was deliberately set.

Five women were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton.

Alberta Health Services said two women were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Crews were called to the prison at 11:27 p.m. Thursday night. The fire was reportedly under control by 1 a.m.

EFRS was alerted to the fire by the institution's fire system. The building's sprinkler system went off and helped to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.