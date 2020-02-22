EDMONTON -- Nearly a dozen people were forced out of their home Friday evening after a blaze in the Westmount area.

Fire crews arrived at the home in the area of 110th Avenue and 123rd Street at 11:32 p.m.

Crews discovered the blaze in the basement, which then spread throughout the home.

“It’s a very tricky fire, there’s quite a few suites in this place,” District Chief Gary Hoekstra told CTV News Edmonton.

Eleven residents of the home were displaced, and were taken under the care of the Red Cross.

The blaze was brought under control just before 1 a.m.

The blaze is considered suspicious, and police are investigating.