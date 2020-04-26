EDMONTON -- Crews were called to a fire at a warehouse in west Edmonton on Sunday.

The blaze broke out at 111 Avenue and 186 Street around 7:15 a.m..

Firefighters said a huge bundle of paper inside the warehouse was on fire. It was one of many bundles of paper in the building. Some were up to nine feet high.

No one was inside the warehouse when the fire started.

It’s not clear how the fire started.