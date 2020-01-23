EDMONTON -- A fire in a garage in the Riverdale neighbourhood Thursday morning did not spread to any nearby homes.

Crews were called to the scene at 3:54 a.m. The detached garage in an alley near 88 Street and 101 Avenue was in flames.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, two power lines were affected. EPCOR was contacted to handle the repair.

The fire was out at 5:39 a.m. No injuries have been reported.