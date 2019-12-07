EDMONTON -- A barn ablaze in northwest Edmonton prompted motorists to crane their necks while driving by on Mark Messier Trail and response by seven firefighting units Saturday night.

According to officials, the barn was an abandoned building on farm property near 153 Street.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Service was called just before 10 p.m. and 28 firefighters arrived on scene within six minutes.

As of Saturday evening, no one was believed to be inside, although crews were still working to put out the flames.

As well, EFRS was working to ensure nearby buildings were not damaged.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.