EDMONTON -- Thanks to a final push for donations, the Edmonton Firefighters Rooftop Campout for Muscular Dystrophy has its surpassed goal.

Donations to the group slowed briefly on Thursday when the firefighters were just $7,000 short of their $100,000 mark – then two $5,000 donations came in.

Though donation boxes throughout the city still need to be picked up, the group estimates it exceeded $105,000, all of which will be used to support those with the neuromuscular condition.

“Anybody willing to donate that five grand, we’ve got five firemen willing to come to your home and do a fire hall meal for you," said veteran firefighter Wes Bauman while sitting in a tub of ice and water. With the fundraiser $5,000 short of its $100,000 goal late-Thursday morning, Bauman decided to climb back into the freezing water.

“I do my best work under pressure. Let’s keep a good thing going here,” he said, referring to his unofficial world record of two hours in the “ice coffin” on Wednesday.

After Bauman pleaded for more donations on local radio, he got back into his firefighter bunker gear and climbed down from the roof of Fire Hall No. 2 to a cheering crowd, which included Ron Ponte.

“My boy has muscular dystrophy and the firefighters are doing an awesome job raising money for this, so it’s good to show support," Ponte said.

The five firefighters spent a total of 96 hours in the cold to simulate how it feels to live with muscular dystrophy.

“The last two nights were pretty chilly... pretty cold in the tent last night,” firefighter Mackenzie Mandrusiak said after his third rooftop campout.

"Time to go home, see my pregnant wife, have a nap and have a shower!”