First Condor Airlines flight from Edmonton to Frankfurt leaves EIA

Condor Airlines celebrated its inaugural flight from the YEG Edmonton International Airport on Friday.

The German airline will operate a twice-weekly non-stop flight from Edmonton to Frankfurt this summer season.

The first flight left Edmonton at 2:35 p.m. on Friday, with the next flight leaving on Tuesday.

In addition to giving Edmontonians another gateway to Europe, the airline says it will bring more German tourists to Alberta.

Condor also operates flights out of Toronto, Vancouver, and Halifax.