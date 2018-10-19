

Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton





Dozens of new Canadians were exposed to the country’s national pastime Friday as NorQuest College threw its annual street hockey tournament.

The tournament, which was held in a parking lot next door to the school, saw 12 teams made up of students and staff go head-to-head. Many of Friday’s players were new to the country, including Jasrah Singh Bhalla, who moved from India in August.

“I'm playing hockey for the first time ever today and I just scored my first goal,” Singh Bhalla said. “I'm really happy about it.”

Singh Bhalla was interested in playing in the tournament after hearing about it in one of his classes.

“Since I’ve been in Canada -- and especially in Edmonton -- everyone is crazy about the Edmonton Oilers and hockey and [so] I just wanted to try it once.”

Tournament organizer Sarah Smyth said she was happy to provide the opportunity for people like Singh Bhalla.

“It's a chance…for us all to connect and to do something carefree and fun,” Smyth said. “I just think it's really great. People don't realize how much fun it is and it grows every year we do it.”

The tournament involved both competitive and recreational divisions. The winner of the competitive division left the afternoon with the NorQuest Cup trophy.