EDMONTON -- The Bear Creek Golf Club is flooded as a result of rising water in the Bear Creek Reservoir.

The club’s owner said they noticed the water started rising three days ago.

On Wednesday morning, the owner found a food of water inside the maintenance shop. Hours later, it was three feet deep.

Five holes on the course are underwater.

“Right now there's fairways out there. I walked into some of them today with the chest waders on, and it was like up to my chest on some of them right now,” said owner Ranson Lasell. “There's over four feet of water on some fairways. Don't have greens that are covered yet, but we have several tee-boxes that are.”

Lasell said the water is starting to recede now.

Parks and trails in the area are currently closed.