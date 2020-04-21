EDMONTON -- A northern Alberta town is working to mitigate flooding damage as spring melt causes issues throughout its region.

An overland flooding alert was issued for Sexsmith, a town of 2,600 north of Grande Prairie, Monday night.

Low-lying areas have been most affected, and residents have been asked to avoid these zones as well as rivers and valleys.

Part of 100 Avenue has been closed so crews can stage pumps in anticipation of more flooding due to a warm forecast.

“The current drainage system is managing the in-town melt well at this time, however as the snow in the fields begins to melt, we anticipate flows could increase causing the need for pumping,” reads an update on the town website.

“The pumps will be on stand-by ready to be put into action in case this should happen.”

Sexsmith residents who need sandbags are asked to call 780-518-0576.

Flood alerts have been issued for Fairview and Lac Ste. Anne County.

All active alerts in the province are listed online.