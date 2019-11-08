The Edmonton area has seen 40 confirmed cases of influenza so far this season, according to newly released data from Alberta Health Services.

The health authority's first weekly update for the 2019-20 flu season also shows there have been 139 cases of influenza Alberta-wide.

Of the confirmed cases in Edmonton, 31 were reported to be the influenza A strain and nine cases were influenza B.

AHS says more than 713,000 doses of flu vaccine have been administered in the province, with 238,336 of those provided in the Edmonton area.

Ten people in Edmonton have been admitted to hospital with the flu, and 42 people have been hospitalized in Alberta.

The influenza virus has not claimed any lives so far this season, AHS said.

Last flu season, there were more than 1,200 confirmed cases of influenza resulting in seven fatalities in the Edmonton area.

Province-wide, more than 1.3-million doses of influenza vaccine were doled out to Albertans.

Flu symptoms include a fever of 38.5 C, or 101.3 F, sore throat, runny nose, couch, headache, muscle pain, loss of appetite and fatigue.

People are generally contagious in the first five days after they begin to experience symptoms.

AHS recommends getting vaccinated, routinely washing hands with soap and water and covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze to avoid contracting the virus.

Here is a list of immunization clinics in the Edmonton area: