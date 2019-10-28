EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services public clinics in the Edmonton area are providing free flu shots beginning Monday.

Flu shots for children under the age of five must be administered at a public clinic or a doctor's office.

Pharmacies can give the flu vaccine to Albertans older than five years old. Many pharmacies received their supplies earlier in the month and were able to provide the flu shot to people immediately.

According to AHS, enough vaccine has been ordered to immunize 35 per cent of Albertans, at a cost of $12.5 million.