EDMONTON -- A brand-new food box now sits in front of Edmonton Police Service headquarters to get food to those who need it most.

The bright red box works just like a book exchange: non-perishable food donations can be dropped off and then picked up anonymously by anyone in need.

Put in place by the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights, and part of the LoveGood Food Exchange, the box is the fifth of its kind to be placed in the city.

Together, the drop-offs have counted more than 50,000 items pass through since May.

“People are always struggling with food security,” said organizer Quinn Wade.

“But especially in this time of crisis, I mean, it has really shown... the heart of the community, the good in the community.”

EPS is offically the guardian of the new food box. Several members already donated food and other essential items.