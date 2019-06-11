

Jay Rosove, CTV News Edmonton





Elk Island National Park officials warned the public about bear and cougar safety Tuesday.

In a demonstration for media, Elk Island spokesperson Ramona Maraj showed the difference between a proper and improper picnic site.

Maraj said that while maintaining a proper picnic site is an important part of keeping wildlife at a safe distance, being “bear and cougar aware” begins on our roads and highways.

“We’re asking people to please not stop when they see a bear on the roadside,” she said. “Even though we know it’s a really exciting experience, it’s for the benefit of the bear and for people in the long run.”

For more information, visit Elk Island's website.