'For the benefit of the bear': Elk Island officials urge caution
Jay Rosove, CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 12:44PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 1:24PM MDT
Elk Island National Park officials warned the public about bear and cougar safety Tuesday.
In a demonstration for media, Elk Island spokesperson Ramona Maraj showed the difference between a proper and improper picnic site.
Maraj said that while maintaining a proper picnic site is an important part of keeping wildlife at a safe distance, being “bear and cougar aware” begins on our roads and highways.
“We’re asking people to please not stop when they see a bear on the roadside,” she said. “Even though we know it’s a really exciting experience, it’s for the benefit of the bear and for people in the long run.”
