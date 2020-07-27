EDMONTON -- A 22-year-old man from Edmonton drowned in a B.C. lake last week.

The man drowned in Shuswap Lake, near Salmon Arm, on Thursday. His body was recovered a day later in the Canoe Beach area of the lake, the BC Coroners Service told CTV News Edmonton.

The victim has been identified online as Nathan Falito. He played junior football for the Edmonton Huskies for parts of three seasons starting in 2015.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nathan's teammates on the Westshore Rebels as well as the Falito family, specifically Nathan's mother and sister, during this difficult time," Huskies Head Coach Iain Maclean said on Facebook.

The Westshore Rebels, a junior football team in Langford, B.C., remembered Falito as an "outgoing, dynamic and bright young man."