EDMONTON -- Former Edmonton MLA and school board trustee Janice Sarich has died from cancer.

She died on Friday, only three weeks after receiving her cancer diagnosis.

Sarich, who was 62, served as the Progressive Conservative MLA for Edmonton-Decore from 2008 to 2015.

Before getting into provincial politics she was a trustee for the Edmonton Catholic School Board.

Edmonton Catholic Schools is saddened to hear of the passing of former #ECSD trustee Janice Sarich. She served two terms with our Division beginning in 2001. She was passionate about Catholic Education and committed to our students and staff. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/z20txzfKi7 — ECSD (@EdmCathSchools) February 28, 2021

Sarich backed Jason Kenney in his bid for leader of the United Conservative Party, and on Sunday, he tweeted that he had lost a good friend.

Terribly saddened by the death of my good friend Janice Sarich.



Janice passed away last night after receiving a cancer diagnosis just three weeks ago.



She was a wonderful, giving and compassionate woman dedicated to her community, serving as both a Catholic school trustee & MLA pic.twitter.com/IWjQy6bo3q — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 28, 2021

Her former colleague in the legislature, Matt Jeneroux, remembers her as a friend, teacher, and a person who cared about her community.

“She taught me very early on about how to be a politician, how politicians speak, how to really engage with our community, which she did just tremendously well, so she certainly will be missed here in Edmonton,” he told CTV News Edmonton.

“It’s been incredibly sad to hear. I heard that she wasn’t doing well about a week ago, and then to have everything happen so quickly is incredibly, incredibly sad.”