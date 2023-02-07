Former St. Albert teacher given 5 years behind bars for sexual exploitation, making child pornography

Former St. Albert teacher Bryce Hughes was recently sentenced to a total of five years in prison for sex crimes against a child.

He was sentenced on Jan. 30 to four years for sexual exploitation and one year for making, printing or publishing child pornography.

Hughes was initially charged in March 2022. Police announced more charges against him three months later.

The crimes happened between 2018 and 2021, according to RCMP.

A report from a minor in February 2022 prompted the investigation into Hughes. Upon learning of the allegations that month, St. Albert Public Schools says it removed Hughes from school.