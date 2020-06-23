EDMONTON -- A man is facing charges after a girl told police that her former Taekwondo instructor was sending her "inappropriate messages and explicit images."

According to Strathcona County RCMP, 36-year-old Michael Chung of Edmonton is facing charges for child luring and transmitting explicit material.

The investigation began in November 2019 and Chung was arrested on April 14, 2020.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on June 24, 2020.

Anyone who knows someone who may be a victim of similar offences or could be a victim themselves is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.