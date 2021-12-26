Fort McMurray airport suspicious package cleared after hours of flight disruptions

A suspicious package investigation halted flights for several hours at an airport in northern Alberta on Christmas Day.

RCMP responded to the passenger arrival terminal at the Fort McMurray International Airport around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a suspicious package.

All passenger flights into and out of the airport were suspended as crews investigated the incidents. Regular operations at the airport resumed Sunday morning after 8 a.m.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit determined at 12:15 a.m. that the package was not an explosive and posed no danger to the public.

"RCMP are continuing their investigation under the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations and Aeronautics Act," Mounties said in a statement.

"Further details of the incident and identity of anyone involved will not be released as the investigation is ongoing."

Fort McMurray is approximately 435 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.