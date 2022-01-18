Fortis Alberta deals with several outages, asks those affected to prepare for no power overnight

As a winter storm pummeled most of Alberta, electricity provider Fortis Alberta said crews may not be able to restore all power outages Monday night.

Several outages affected thousands across central parts of the province. Due to the adverse weather conditions and a number of power outages occurring at the same time, the utility provider said customers may need to go without electricity overnight.

"Due to wind and snow-related outages across central Alberta near Edmonton, our crews are actively responding and working to restore power to a number of areas," Fortis said in a statement on social media.

"At this time, Highway 2 to Nisku has been closed and deemed unsafe for our crews to restore power in some areas," Fortis added.

"We ask you to be prepared to possibly be without power overnight. We will mobilize crews again in the morning once it is safe to do so."

More than 1,200 customers were left without power in Camrose, and another 760 people north to northwest of the city from Hay Lakes to southern Miquelon Lake were also in the dark.

Another 280 people were without power in Daysland, Flagstaff County, and residents northwest of Killam, Alta.

A series of outages near Edberg, Alta, affected approximately 135 customers.

According to Fortis, most outages began after 6 p.m.