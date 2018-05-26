Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Four in custody after standoff with EPS downtown
Four men are in custody after police responded to a residence in the area of 106 Avenue and 106 Street on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 10:13AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 26, 2018 10:15AM MDT
Four individuals are in police custody after they barricaded themselves in downtown Edmonton Friday night.
Police responded to a residence in the area of 106 Avenue and 106 Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. There were four people inside and officers were prevented from entering the residence, EPS said.
Three individuals left the residence and were taken to police custody, while a fourth person remained inside.
EPS negotiated with the man into the morning hours. The 34-year-old surrendered at 4 a.m. and charges are pending against him, police said.
No one was injured during the incident.