Four individuals are in police custody after they barricaded themselves in downtown Edmonton Friday night.

Police responded to a residence in the area of 106 Avenue and 106 Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. There were four people inside and officers were prevented from entering the residence, EPS said.

Three individuals left the residence and were taken to police custody, while a fourth person remained inside.

EPS negotiated with the man into the morning hours. The 34-year-old surrendered at 4 a.m. and charges are pending against him, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.