EDMONTON -- An Alberta jewelry company will be sharing their unique designs with Hollywood's biggest stars in January.

Dixie Herman of Ten Degrees jewelry has been invited to the gifting suite at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

"I'm designing four new rings and I'll have a table there and then as the nominees come by they can choose which ring that they would like, and they're a gift to them," Herman told CTV News Edmonton.

Herman's designs are customizable and allow people to create their own unique combinations. The ring bases come apart and you can add up to three spinners, which come in a variety of colours and finishes.

"I like to say that I bring you the medium and you are the designer," she said.

Ten Degrees jewelry is at the Bountiful Christmas Market in Edmonton on Dec. 13, 14 and 15.