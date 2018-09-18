

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for much of central Alberta Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory extends from as far north as High Level and Fort Vermilion right through to Hanna, Oyen and Coronation.

The City of Edmonton is also included in the advisory, with temperatures expected to drop near or below zero overnight.

Those with a green thumb are encouraged to cover up any plants that are outdoors, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Frost advisories are issued during the growing season when widespread frost formation is expected over a large area.

For more information head to the Environment Canada website https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=ab.