EDMONTON -- Multiple reports of funnel clouds spotted in southern Alberta surfaced on social media Tuesday night.

Environment Canada issued warnings in the areas south of Red Deer and around Calgary warning about the potential for funnel clouds.

Dave Boyle posted video on twitter of funnel clouds swirling near Carstairs, about an hour south of Red Deer.

Another twitter user, Craig Shand, posted a picture of two funnels forming northeast of Crossfield, near Carstairs.

Canola scouting hazard 2-3 funnels just NE of Crossfield

Another funnel cloud was spotted near the Springbank Airport just west of Calgary.

Better shot of the big funnel cloud just south of springbank airport at 3:30 today sorry for bad video, lightning was close and needed to get shelter

According to Environment Canada landspout tornadoes were possible, while they do not usually cause significant damage they can still be dangerous.

There have been no reports of tornadoes touching down at this time.