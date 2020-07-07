Advertisement
Funnel clouds spotted in southern Alberta
Funnel clouds spotted near Carstairs south of Red Deer. Tuesday July 7, 2020 (Courtesy: Dave Boyle)
EDMONTON -- Multiple reports of funnel clouds spotted in southern Alberta surfaced on social media Tuesday night.
Environment Canada issued warnings in the areas south of Red Deer and around Calgary warning about the potential for funnel clouds.
Dave Boyle posted video on twitter of funnel clouds swirling near Carstairs, about an hour south of Red Deer.
Another twitter user, Craig Shand, posted a picture of two funnels forming northeast of Crossfield, near Carstairs.
Another funnel cloud was spotted near the Springbank Airport just west of Calgary.
According to Environment Canada landspout tornadoes were possible, while they do not usually cause significant damage they can still be dangerous.
There have been no reports of tornadoes touching down at this time.