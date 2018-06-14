Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Garage fire in west Edmonton under investigation
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 1:37PM MDT
Edmonton Police Service has been called in to help investigate a fire at a vacant property in west Edmonton.
On Wednesday, June 13 fire crews responded to a call near 120 Avenue and 103 Street.
They arrived on scene at 8:45p.m. just minutes after they were called, to find a burning detached garage on an unoccupied lot.
The blaze was under control in about 15 minutes.
No injuries have been reported.