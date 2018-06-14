

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton Police Service has been called in to help investigate a fire at a vacant property in west Edmonton.

On Wednesday, June 13 fire crews responded to a call near 120 Avenue and 103 Street.

They arrived on scene at 8:45p.m. just minutes after they were called, to find a burning detached garage on an unoccupied lot.

The blaze was under control in about 15 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.