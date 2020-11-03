EDMONTON -- No one was hurt in an underground gas leak in south Edmonton Tuesday morning.

About 50 people were evacuated around 8:30 a.m. from several businesses at 66 Street and Millbourne Road

“They discovered there’s some gas leaking underground so they need to shut off the businesses, evacuated everybody here, day care, McDonalds,” Fire Station No. 9 Captain Reggie Kozoway said.

“We were in an explosive zone at the time. It was above its explosive limits. Once we got it back down to where the levels are safe, we started bringing everybody back in.”

ATCO and EMS on site, but no one was hurt.

Kozoway suspected the leak was caused by nearby construction.

“It’s definitely not an every day occurrence, but with the renovations we have and stuff like that in the area, a lot of the work being done on 66 Street, people an hit a gas line here and there.”

Jel Rasri, owner of Soul 2 Sole Massage Studio, was among those evacuated.

“I don’t know what’s going on but when I came out of the building and asked the firefighters, he said we need to leave the building," she recalled.

But, Rasri said, the event wasn’t even scary thanks to the professionalism of responding crews.

“So good… I’m glad to see them working so hard to get everything back to normal.”

Roads in the area were beginning to open up around 10:30 a.m.