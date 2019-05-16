

CTV Edmonton





Six little goslings have hatched at the Robbins Pavillion at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

A mother goose laid her eggs in a planter on the hospital’s rooftop Healing Garden in April, in an area meant for patients.

The garden was closed to staff and patients to protect the family of geese.

Royal Alexandra Hospital staff held a naming contest for the brood. The parents have been dubbed Alex and Zandra, and their goslings are Albert, George, Louise, Victoria, Maud and Alexander.

You can watch the live goose came here.