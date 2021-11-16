Getting to the game: ETS bracing for busy night amid snow, soccer fans

Edmonton -

Edmonton Transit Services is asking soccer fans heading to Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday night to have their fares ready before starting their trip.

The transit service is warning of what it terms will be “limited access” to ticket vending machines at LRT stations.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to witness tonight’s World Cup qualifier between Mexico and Canada set for 7:05 p.m.

In addition to LRT service, park -and- ride buses will be operating to and from the stadium throughout the night.

The game comes hours after the first snowstorm of the season hit the city.

Snowfall is forecast to ease off Tuesday afternoon. The temperature is expected to be near -7 C for most of the game, but winds of 10-20 km/h could make it feel as cold as -14 C.

The city says its crews are prioritizing clearing snow from bus routes as well as parking areas, entrances and gates.

Fans are asked to arrive early, wear red in support of Team Canada, and to have ready either a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from the prior 72 hours as well a government-issued photo ID.

As of Monday, only QR codes are now accepted as proof of vaccination.