EDMONTON -- Police are looking for two men who allegedly grabbed a 10-year-old girl in Kingsway Mall last week.

Investigators say two men reportedly engaged in a conversation with the girl, and one of them grabbed her by the arm. The two men left the mall without the girl, who wasn’t injured.

The men were not known to the girl.

The first man is described as black, with a medium build and a “high top fade” haircut. He was wearing green camouflage zip hoodie with an orange line on the front, and blue pants.

The second man is described as black, with a thin build. He was wearing an orange baseball cap, blue jeans and shoes with white soles and a black puffer zip jacket with no hood.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.