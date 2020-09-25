Advertisement
Girl sustains minor injuries after being hit by car: police
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 10:12AM MDT
A girl sustained minor injuries when she was hit by a car on James Mowatt Trail on Sept. 25, 2020, police said.
EDMONTON -- Police say a girl's injuries were "very minor" after she was hit by a car Friday morning in south Edmonton.
The crash happened near James Mowatt Trail and 22 Avenue SW sometime before 8:30 a.m.
Officials on scene told CTV News Edmonton the child was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police did not release details about how the crash happened.