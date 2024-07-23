Glenora house fire response closes 102 Avenue

102 Avenue in the Glenora neighbourhood was closed to traffic early Tuesday morning because of a house fire.

The fire near 138 Street was reported at 2:28 a.m.

A second alarm was called at 3:16 a.m.

As of 5:57 a.m., the blaze was under control but not out.

There were no reports of injuries.

102 Avenue is closed from 136 Street to 142 Street.