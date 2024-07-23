Glenora house fire response closes 102 Avenue
A house on 102 Avenue at 138 Street in Edmonton's Glenora neighbourhood was damaged in a fire the early morning of July 23, 2024. (Galen McDougall / CTV News Edmonton)
102 Avenue in the Glenora neighbourhood was closed to traffic early Tuesday morning because of a house fire.
The fire near 138 Street was reported at 2:28 a.m.
A second alarm was called at 3:16 a.m.
As of 5:57 a.m., the blaze was under control but not out.
There were no reports of injuries.
102 Avenue is closed from 136 Street to 142 Street.