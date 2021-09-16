Going to Saturday's Elks game? You need one dose or pay for test at game

The Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, dealing a heavy blow to the Biden administration's effort to shore up people's protection amid the highly contagious delta variant.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener