EDMONTON -- A local couple was showered with gifts and well wishes while celebrating a special milestone on Saturday afternoon.

Doug and Marnie Sprake celebrated their Golden anniversary. The celebration happened at the Old Timer's Cabin, the very spot they were married on this day 50 years ago

“We were so looking forward to having the whole deal, the supper, the dance, eating cake. Didn't happen, so this is it. This is it, this is good though, this is great and we're happy,” the couple said.

COVID restrictions kept them from having the party they originally wanted, but the couple's daughter says that after 50 years of marriage, there had to be some kind of party.