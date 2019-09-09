Traffic is being rerouted in the area of Highway 43 and Highway 2 in Grande Prairie after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

A semi-truck unit tipped over and the roadway is now blocked, RCMP said.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated on scene, police said.

The northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being rerouted to 156 Avenue or Highway 43. The southbound lanes will be blocked while crews clean up the scene.

The truck contains sour gas, but there were no spills, police said.