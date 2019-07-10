Great heights to grant wishes, dozens of Edmontonians to rappel down side of building
Nahreman Issa rappelled down the side of the Coast Edmonton Plaza Hotel on July 10 in support of Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 7:29AM MDT
Dozens of people, including CTV News Edmonton’s Nahreman Issa, will rappel down the side of a building in Edmonton on Wednesday in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Rope for Hope fundraiser encourages participants to raise at least $1,500 in exchange for rappelling 23 stories down the Coast Edmonton Plaza Hotel.
The event raised $150,000 in Edmonton in 2018.
Make-A-Wish granted wishes to 109 recipients in northern Alberta last year. There are another 250 children on the waiting list. The average cost of a wish is $10,000.
There are 62 people signed up for the event on Thursday, including city councillor Tim Carmell.