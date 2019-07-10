Dozens of people, including CTV News Edmonton’s Nahreman Issa, will rappel down the side of a building in Edmonton on Wednesday in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Rope for Hope fundraiser encourages participants to raise at least $1,500 in exchange for rappelling 23 stories down the Coast Edmonton Plaza Hotel.

The event raised $150,000 in Edmonton in 2018.

Make-A-Wish granted wishes to 109 recipients in northern Alberta last year. There are another 250 children on the waiting list. The average cost of a wish is $10,000.

There are 62 people signed up for the event on Thursday, including city councillor Tim Carmell.