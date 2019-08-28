

The Canadian Press





FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. - A provincial park in northeastern Alberta is closing early for the season after wind toppled more than 100 seemingly healthy trees.

Gregoire Lake was badly burned in the ferocious 2016 wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes in the nearby city of Fort McMurray.

The province says wet conditions this summer combined with fire-damaged soils caused the trees to fall, even in moderate winds.

The park was evacuated last Wednesday after gusts of about 60 km/h caused more than 20 healthy-looking trees to fall across an access road.

Another 100 trees were downed elsewhere in the park, which has campsites and a beach.

Alberta Environment and Parks says that after the fire, the focus was on clearing dead and damaged trees rather than ones that seemed to be in good shape.