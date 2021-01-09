EDMONTON -- The town of Grimshaw's mayor is defending his town's reputation after a photo of a person wearing a white hood surfaced on social media.

Mayor Bob Regal says he was disheartened by the reaction to the image posted on Friday.

"In no way shape or form does the town of Grimshaw, or its residents, find that kind of situation appropriate," said Regal.

"Nor do we condone or the insinuation that the community is racist based on the comments of a few people."

Regal says he has lived in the town for 40 years and is in his second stint as mayor after serving on council 25 years.

He rejects the idea that the individual pictured was necessarily making a racist statement.

"Everybody is automatically jumping to that worst case scenario and I don't think that's the route to go," said Regal.

He said he does not know the person's identity.

"No one has talked to the gentleman."

Grimshaw is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton and has a population of about 2,700, according to Regal.